Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Residential
  4. Multilevel apartments
  5. Garden

Multi-level apartments with garden for sale in Bulgaria

Multilevel apartments Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Multilevel apartments in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Multilevel apartments
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Area 110 m²
Floor 1/5
We offer a spacious furnished maisonette in the Garden of Eden complex, Sveti Vlas. The a…
$164,741
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
GINY DOM
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Български
Telegram Write in Telegram
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Bulgaria

with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go