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Multi-level apartments near golf course for sale in Bulgaria

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Burgas
15
Nesebar
3
Sveti Vlas
6
Aheloy
4
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1 property total found
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Kosharitsa, Bulgaria
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Kosharitsa, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 2/3
🌊 Panorama of the Sea and Two Levels of Comfort: A Luxurious Three-Room Townhouse in Bay VIE…
$114,272
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Properties features in Bulgaria

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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