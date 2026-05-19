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Multi-level apartments with garage for sale in Bulgaria

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Burgas
13
Sveti Vlas
6
Aheloy
4
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Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 430 m²
Floor 3
← ARTHUR: Five-room penthouse in three levels – the epitome of luxury in St. Vlas!We bring t…
$669,437
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