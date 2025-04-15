Show property on map Show properties list
Houses with garden for sale in Vendarazski selski Savet, Belarus

2 properties total found
House in Vendarazski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Vendarazski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 73 m²
For sale a good one-storey house 73 sq.m. with a plot of 45 acres in the village of Masalshc…
$20,000
House in Vendarazski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Vendarazski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 14 m²
For sale cottage 15 km from Mogilev near the village of Guslisch (Vendorozh Village Council)…
$5,665
Properties features in Vendarazski selski Savet, Belarus

