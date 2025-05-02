Show property on map Show properties list
Shops for sale in Vawkavysk, Belarus

2 properties total found
Shop 70 m² in Vawkavysk, Belarus
Shop 70 m²
Vawkavysk, Belarus
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/1
The building is on the central market, ready for use, there is a large parking, there is a c…
$22,000
Shop 131 m² in Vawkavysk, Belarus
Shop 131 m²
Vawkavysk, Belarus
Area 131 m²
Number of floors 1
The building is located opposite the entrance to the central market. Nearby parking. The bui…
$49,500
