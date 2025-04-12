Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Pyetrykaw District
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Pyetrykaw District, Belarus

House Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
House in Pyetrykaw, Belarus
House
Pyetrykaw, Belarus
Area 40 m²
For sale a cozy country 3K house in Petrikov on Lipunova Street.The 12.5 acres plot of land …
$11,450
Leave a request
House in Kapatkevicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Kapatkevicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 81 m²
House for sale in the Gomel region, Petrikovsky district, Mr. Kopatkevichi. Total area - 81.…
$22,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Pyetrykaw District, Belarus

with Garage
with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes