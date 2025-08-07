Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Porazauski sielski Saviet
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Porazauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Porazauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Porazauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 81 m²
For sale a cozy house in a picturesque corner of the Belovezhskaya Forest, which is located …
$8,900
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Porazauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go