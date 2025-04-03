Houses for sale in Pinsk District, Belarus

Show property on map Show properties list
House in Zagorodskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus
House
Zagorodskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus
Area 99 m²
Farm near Vyaz, Pinsky district. For various activities, such as a house in the village with…
$12,900
Leave a request
House in Vysokoe, Belarus
House
Vysokoe, Belarus
Area 51 m²
House in the village of Pinkovichi Pinsky district, st. Perevoal. The house is wooden, the r…
$11,900
Leave a request
House in Pleschickiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus
House
Pleschickiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus
Area 207 m²
Residential house in Pinsk region. 1960, reconstruction 2017 1st floor. General.SNB - 450.0 …
$157,000
Leave a request
House in Pleschickiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus
House
Pleschickiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus
Area 86 m²
Cottage in ST "Builder", Pleshchitsky s/council, village of Knubovo, 12 km from Pinsk. The h…
$22,900
Leave a request
House in Kamen, Belarus
House
Kamen, Belarus
Area 53 m²
For sale a good house of timber, total S = 53 m2! Everything except the timber is made of ne…
$16,000
Leave a request
House in Duboyskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus
House
Duboyskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus
Area 148 m²
Modern, block, insulated, two -level, comfortable, qualitatively built a residential buildin…
$70,000
Leave a request

