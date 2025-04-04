Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Novozaryanskiy selskiy Sovet
  4. Commercial

Commercial real estate in Novozaryanskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus

1 property total found
Commercial property 50 m² in Novozaryanskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus
Commercial property 50 m²
Novozaryanskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 50 m²
Floor 2/2
Address: Vitebsk region, Chashnik district, village Borovoye. Number of beds: 16 beds Descri…
$59,999
