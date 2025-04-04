Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Novadzieviatkavicki sielski Saviet
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Novadzieviatkavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

2 properties total found
House in Novadzieviatkavicy, Belarus
House
Novadzieviatkavicy, Belarus
Area 100 m²
In the developing agro -town of the Slonim district of Novodevichkovichi (23 km from Slonim)…
$7,800
Leave a request
House in Novadzieviatkavicy, Belarus
House
Novadzieviatkavicy, Belarus
Area 48 m²
Location: Grodno region, Slonim district, Novodevichkovichi Village Council, the village of …
$5,500
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Novadzieviatkavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

with Garage
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes