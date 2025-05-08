Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Nemanicki selski Savet
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in Nemanicki selski Savet, Belarus

House Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
House in Nemanicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Nemanicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 80 m²
Country house can be used as a country house, and for permanent residence. Gas in the yard,…
$22,000
Leave a request
House in Nemanicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Nemanicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 45 m²
A residential building for sale in Lankivsk region. Coordinates 54.257991,28.683054 The idea…
$5,700
Leave a request
House in Nemanica, Belarus
House
Nemanica, Belarus
Area 75 m²
A house for sale in ag. Nemanica with very good repairs. The house itself is made of timber,…
$49,900
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Nemanicki selski Savet, Belarus

with Garage
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go