Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Navapolatsk
  4. Commercial
  5. Shop

Shops for sale in Navapolatsk, Belarus

сommercial property
54
restaurants
3
offices
3
apartment buildings
4
Show more
4 properties total found
Shop 87 m² in Navapolatsk, Belarus
Shop 87 m²
Navapolatsk, Belarus
Area 87 m²
+ Historical Centre of Riga+ Stable and projected income+ Rental yield: 4.5%+ Permanent tena…
$455,876
Leave a request
Shop 3 349 m² in Navapolatsk, Belarus
Shop 3 349 m²
Navapolatsk, Belarus
Area 3 349 m²
Investment object with potential cash flow. A building located on the territory of a modern …
$3,42M
Leave a request
Shop 1 687 m² in Navapolatsk, Belarus
Shop 1 687 m²
Navapolatsk, Belarus
Area 1 687 m²
A successful shopping center is offered for sale.Located in one of the most active areas of …
$4,56M
Leave a request
Shop 108 m² in Navapolatsk, Belarus
Shop 108 m²
Navapolatsk, Belarus
Area 108 m²
Good location-- Old Riga, as well as all the sights of the city are only a few meters away f…
$529,956
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go