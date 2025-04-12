Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Mastocki selski Savet
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Mastocki selski Savet, Belarus

2 properties total found
House in Mastocki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Mastocki selski Savet, Belarus
The plot is for sale in a picturesque place of pine forest near the Dnieper, 5 km from the t…
$11,000
Leave a request
House in Mastocki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Mastocki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 28 m²
We offer a house 8 km from Mogilev. To stop der. Hoods run the city bus 14 in the direction,…
$5,500
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Mastocki selski Savet, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes