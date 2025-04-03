Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Malabachauski sielski Saviet
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Malabachauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Malabachauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Malabachauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 59 m²
For sale cottage in ST "Lugovtsy" Orsha district.Total area 58.6 m2, plot 4.71 acres, baseme…
$5,900
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Malabachauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes