Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Mahilyow Region
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse
  6. Garage

Townhouses with garage for sale in Mogilev region, Belarus

Townhouse Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Townhouse in Babruysk, Belarus
Townhouse
Babruysk, Belarus
Area 397 m²
Number of floors 2
A cozy townhouse located in the best place of Bobruisk: next to the river and the sanatorium…
$140,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Mogilev region, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go