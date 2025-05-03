Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Lyasny, Belarus

3 properties total found
Commercial property 27 m² in Lyasny, Belarus
Commercial property 27 m²
Lyasny, Belarus
Area 27 m²
Floor 1/10
For sale is a commercial space of 26.5 m2 in the agricultural settlement of Lesnoy in Borovl…
$39,900
Commercial property 31 m² in Lyasny, Belarus
Commercial property 31 m²
Lyasny, Belarus
Area 31 m²
Floor 1/5
For sale dental office - separate premises on the 1st floor of a residential brick house on …
$60,000
Shop 21 m² in Lyasny, Belarus
Shop 21 m²
Lyasny, Belarus
Area 21 m²
Floor 1/5
A commercial premises in Borovlyany are sold! Address: agro -horned Lesnoy, st. Mirny, 1…
$45,000
