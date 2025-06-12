Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Liudvinouski sielski Saviet
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Liudvinouski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
1 room apartment in Ludvinova, Belarus
1 room apartment
Ludvinova, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 2/3
Cozy apartment for sale in Lyudvinovo A.G. (1 km from the Viley reservoir). Mira,9 The apar…
$19,900
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Liudvinouski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go