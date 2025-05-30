Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Lapicki sielski Saviet
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Lapicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

3 bedroom house in Lapicy, Belarus
3 bedroom house
Lapicy, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Number of floors 1
If you dream of a country house in a picturesque corner, there is no better offer!Offered fo…
$59,000
House in Lapicy, Belarus
House
Lapicy, Belarus
Area 81 m²
If you dream of a country house in a picturesque corner, there is no better offer! Offered f…
$59,000
