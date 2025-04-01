Show property on map Show properties list
Shops for sale in Krupki, Belarus

Shop 350 m² in Krupki, Belarus
Shop 350 m²
Krupki, Belarus
Area 350 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale store building 350 m2 in the city. Croupies Good location Video surveillance system…
$34,000
