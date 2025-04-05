Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Kazlovicki sielski Saviet
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Kazlovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

House in Kazlovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Kazlovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 74 m²
For sale wooden house in Zagradye, 20 km from Slutsk. The total area of the house is 73.9 sq…
$5,000
