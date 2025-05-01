Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Kapyl District, Belarus

2 properties total found
3 room apartment in Novya Doktaravicy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Novya Doktaravicy, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 73 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 3-bedroom apartment in a blocked residential building in ag. New Doctors of the Kop…
$8,000
3 room apartment in Vanelevicy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Vanelevicy, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 56 m²
Floor 1/1
$14,000
Properties features in Kapyl District, Belarus

