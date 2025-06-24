Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Belarus
  3. Ilyanskiy selskiy Sovet
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Ilyanskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus

2 properties total found
2 room apartment in Partyzanski, Belarus
2 room apartment
Partyzanski, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 54 m²
Floor 3/3
For sale 2-room apartment in Partizansky Vileysky district of Minsk region, 55 km from Mosco…
$18,000
3 room apartment in Ilya, Belarus
3 room apartment
Ilya, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 61 m²
Floor 1/2
Excellent 3-bedroom apartment with good renovation ❤️ For sale a cozy three-bedroom apartmen…
$49,900
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
