Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Ihruskauski sielski Saviet
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in Ihruskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Lianok, Belarus
House
Lianok, Belarus
Area 76 m²
For sale a nice spacious house in a quiet picturesque place of our country. The house is loc…
$23,900
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Ihruskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with Garage
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go