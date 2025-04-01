Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Hlybokaye District
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Hlybokaye District, Belarus

House Delete
Clear all
5 properties total found
House in Udelovskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus
House
Udelovskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus
Area 37 m²
$37,000
Leave a request
House in Ozereckiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus
House
Ozereckiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus
Area 256 m²
$69,900
Leave a request
Cottage in Hlybokaye, Belarus
Cottage
Hlybokaye, Belarus
Area 245 m²
$150,000
Leave a request
House in Hlybokaye, Belarus
House
Hlybokaye, Belarus
Area 125 m²
$79,700
Leave a request
House in Obrubskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus
House
Obrubskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus
Area 79 m²
A house is sold in the village of Lastovichi, the Gluboksky district - an ideal place for li…
$37,600
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Hlybokaye District, Belarus

with Garage
with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes