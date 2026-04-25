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Manufacture Buildings in Haranski sielski Saviet, Belarus

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2 properties total found
Manufacture 1 262 m² in Navasielle, Belarus
Manufacture 1 262 m²
Navasielle, Belarus
Area 1 262 m²
$1,38M
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Manufacture 1 262 m² in Navasielle, Belarus
Manufacture 1 262 m²
Navasielle, Belarus
Rooms 15
Area 1 262 m²
Floor 1/1
Modern woodworking production with a land plot of 1.3 hectares is soldMinsk district, Novose…
$1,38M
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