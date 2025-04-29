Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Girkauski selski Savet
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Girkauski selski Savet, Belarus

1 property total found
House in Girkauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Girkauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 118 m²
Spacious house for sale in the picturesque village of Klaishi! Looking for a home for a larg…
$5,900
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Girkauski selski Savet, Belarus

with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go