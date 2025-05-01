Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Fanipalski selski Savet
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage
  6. Garden

Cottages with garden for sale in Fanipalski selski Savet, Belarus

Cottage in Charkasy, Belarus
Cottage
Charkasy, Belarus
Area 196 m²
$185,000
Properties features in Fanipalski selski Savet, Belarus

