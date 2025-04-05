Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Belarus
  3. Dzieraviancycki sielski Saviet
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Dzieraviancycki sielski Saviet, Belarus

1 property total found
2 room apartment in Dzieraviancycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 room apartment
Dzieraviancycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 1/21
A 2-room apartment is sold in a brick 2-storey building, on the ground floor along the Tanki…
$5,500
