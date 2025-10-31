Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Dziarecynski sielski Saviet
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Dziarecynski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 room apartment in Kryvichy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Kryvichy, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 1/2
Cozy apartment with renovation in a brick house ❤️Bright and warm apartment with furniture, …
$31,300
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Dziarecynski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go