Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Dvaryscanski sielski Saviet
  4. Residential
  5. Garden

Residential properties with garden for sale in Dvaryscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus

;
1 property total found
in Hudy, Belarus
Hudy, Belarus
Area 47 m²
A share in a brick residential building for sale in Ag. Hoods, down Central Street. 12 acres…
$12,500
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Dvaryscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go