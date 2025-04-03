Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Doksycki sielski Saviet
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Doksycki sielski Saviet, Belarus

1 property total found
House in Doksycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Doksycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 94 m²
Cozy cottage in Volberovichi on the shore of the lake.The total area of the house is 93.5 m2…
$19,500
