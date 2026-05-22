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Houses for sale in Dembrauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

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House in Dembrauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Dembrauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 54 m²
House for sale in Old Spusha on the street Zelenaya, 50The house is located on a plot of lan…
$12,000
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