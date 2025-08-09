Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments with garage for sale in Dabryniouski sielski Saviet, Belarus

No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Leave a free request for a search query
3 room apartment in Zhodzina, Belarus
3 room apartment
Zhodzina, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 64 m²
Floor 4/5
Do you want to buy a 3-room apartment in Zhodino? We offer for sale a fully ready-to-live th…
$74,000
2 room apartment in Brest, Belarus
2 room apartment
Brest, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 58 m²
Floor 7/9
2-room apartment, Brest, St. Lieutenant Ryabtsev, 2011 p., 7 / 9 block, 60.0 / 57.5 / 29.5 /…
$61,900
House in Babruysk, Belarus
House
Babruysk, Belarus
Area 62 m²
For sale a cozy house on Tikhaya Street in Bobruisk (Cherapichny microdistrict). In a quiet …
$18,500
3 room apartment in Maladzyechna, Belarus
3 room apartment
Maladzyechna, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 62 m²
Floor 7/9
Comfort and space: the perfect apartment for your family! ❤️ For sale a cozy three-bedroom a…
$57,000
House in Sapotskin, Belarus
House
Sapotskin, Belarus
Area 92 m²
A plot with an unfinished house in Sopotskin, Grodno district.General information about the …
$20,000
1 room apartment in Sluck, Belarus
1 room apartment
Sluck, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 1/1
Apartment with land ❤️ One-bedroom apartment for sale in a two-family house! Address: Slutsk…
$14,900
3 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 80 m²
Floor 4/10
For sale three-bedroom apartment with excellent renovation in a landscaped area Area 79.6/47…
$140,000
House in Samachvalavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Samachvalavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 77 m²
Cottage plot with a house 12 km from Minsk ❤️ For sale is an excellent, planned, flat plot w…
$45,000
House in Jzufouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Jzufouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 49 m²
Cozy house for sale in the picturesque village of Lekorevka is an ideal place for those who …
$18,500
2 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 52 m²
Floor 2/5
For sale a cozy, clean and bright apartment at the street. Bogdanovich 86 in the Soviet dist…
$94,900
House in Jzufouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Jzufouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 55 m²
Location and atmosphere: Perfect silence and nature: the plot is directly adjacent to the pi…
$15,400
House in Starobin, Belarus
House
Starobin, Belarus
Area 89 m²
Spacious house in G.P. starobin ❤️ Sale of a log house 11 kilometers from Soligorsk. An idea…
$45,000
