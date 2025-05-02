Houses for sale in Byaroza District, Belarus

Show property on map Show properties list
House in Salecki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Salecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 86 m²
A unique complex of residential buildings is sold in the village of Zubachy, Brest region on…
$63,800
Leave a request
House in Biaroza, Belarus
House
Biaroza, Belarus
Area 44 m²
Sale of a residential building in Berezovsky district, Bereza 200164The residential building…
$35,000
Leave a request
House in Zarechcha, Belarus
House
Zarechcha, Belarus
Area 75 m²
A house in the city of Birch is offered for sale on the highway P2 towards Minsk (Zarechye 1…
$15,000
Leave a request
House in Signevicy, Belarus
House
Signevicy, Belarus
Area 41 m²
Residential building in the Berezovsky district. 1963 1st floor. General SNB- 41.3 sq.m, tot…
$14,900
Leave a request
House in Biaroza, Belarus
House
Biaroza, Belarus
Area 60 m²
An apartment building in Birch. 1959 p. 1 floor General.SNB - 60.4 sq.m., General. - 60.4 sq…
$37,000
Leave a request
House in Biaroza, Belarus
House
Biaroza, Belarus
Area 124 m²
Offered for sale two-storey cottage in the city of Berez (near the central market). The hous…
$70,000
Leave a request
House in Syalyets, Belarus
House
Syalyets, Belarus
Area 86 m²
The agricultural sector in the Berezovsky district. 2006 General SNB- 86.4 sq.m, total.- 86.…
$62,000
Leave a request

