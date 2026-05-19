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Apartments for sale in Buda Kasaliova, Belarus

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2 room apartment in Buda Kasaliova, Belarus
2 room apartment
Buda Kasaliova, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 51 m²
Floor 1/5
On sale a spacious two-room apartment. Panel house built in 1983. The apartment is located o…
$29,000
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