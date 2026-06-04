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Monthly rent of offices in Barawlyany, Belarus

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Office 85 m² in Barawlyany, Belarus
Office 85 m²
Barawlyany, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 10/11
We bring to your attention the room 85 m2, located at the address Borovlyany, 40 years of Vi…
$695
per month
VAT
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