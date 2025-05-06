Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Barysaw
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garage

Apartments with garage for sale in Barysaw, Belarus

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Apartment in Barysaw, Belarus
Apartment
Barysaw, Belarus
Area 155 m²
Spacious apartment in a blocked residential building for a comfortable life ❤️ Spacious comf…
$57,300
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Barysaw, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go