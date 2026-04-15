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  2. Belarus
  3. Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council
  4. Commercial
  5. Shop

Shops for sale in Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus

1 property total found
Shop 500 m² in Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
Shop 500 m²
Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
Area 500 m²
Objects with confirmed profitability are sold. The purchase of the entire property complex o…
$500,000
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