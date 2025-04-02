Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Azhinavicki sielski Saviet
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garage

Apartments with garage for sale in Azhinavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Apartment in Chemery, Belarus
Apartment
Chemery, Belarus
Area 44 m²
$13,500
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Azhinavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes