Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Astravyets District
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Astravyets District, Belarus

Astravyets
3
House Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
House in Astravyets, Belarus
House
Astravyets, Belarus
Area 90 m²
Large house with all communications and a plot of 12 acres ❤️Cozy house in Ostrovets, locate…
$36,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Astravyets, Belarus
House
Astravyets, Belarus
Area 55 m²
House in the center of Ostrovets on Volodarsky Street ❤️ Looking for a house in the city? Th…
$36,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Astravyets, Belarus
House
Astravyets, Belarus
Area 95 m²
House for sale in Ostrovets (dog.284/2). On a plot of 15 acres there is an old wooden house …
$24,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Astravyets District, Belarus

with Garage
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes