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Houses with garage for sale in Asipavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

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House in Barancy, Belarus
House
Barancy, Belarus
Area 64 m²
House for the dacha or for year-round living with a plot of 25 hundred! ❤️Log house 63.9 m2 …
$11,900
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Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
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