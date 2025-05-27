Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Tirana County
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Revenue house

Monthly rent of apartment houses in Tirana County, Albania

Revenue house Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Revenue house 440 m² in Peze Helmes, Albania
Revenue house 440 m²
Peze Helmes, Albania
Area 440 m²
✅ Price: 2000 Euros/Month ✅ Location: Peze-Helmes, Tirana ✅ Area: 440m2 A business premises…
$2,238
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English
Revenue house 850 m² in Vaqarr, Albania
Revenue house 850 m²
Vaqarr, Albania
Area 850 m²
Number of floors 3
Offered for sale and rent is a commercial building with a construction area of 850 m² and 10…
$5,602
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English
Realting.com
Go