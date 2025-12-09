Santorini Private Oasis

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
The company AΧIA REAL ESTATE has offices in 3 major cities of our country. In ATHENS 53 Solonos, THESSALONIKI Vassileos Heraklion 53 and KAVALA Pavlou Mela 12.
AXIA REAL ESTATE company is based on three very simple and solid principles: 25 years of experience, transparency and teamwork. T…
EPSILON TEAM is a business with special features that distinguish it from other real estate agencies in Greece. This is a group of 9 people who work closely together to complete any project they undertake. It is the only group that has ongoing legal support - both for the company and for any…
ERASMOS Group is Real Estate, Yachting, Insurance and Finance brokers established in 2009, providing the following services:
Purchases, Sales and Leases of all kind of Properties,
Yachting & Sailing Brokers - Sales & Churters,
Real Estate Expertise,
Renovation and Real Estate Man…
GREEKESTATE.EU
«Creating value for our customers»
The core of our company is composed of a clear and successful philosophy that defines our values and culture:
· A drive to excel, by maintaining high standards and personal values, and by treating our customers with re…
The real estate agency ARGOLIDA REAL ESTATE is located in the Prefectures of Argolida, Arcadia, Corinth as well as in other areas of the Peloponnese offering high quality services to meet perfectly the modern requirements of the estate market.
We have a large number of properties of all t…