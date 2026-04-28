Sideris Real Estate

About the agency

Real estate agency "SIDERIS" is rightfully considered one of the leaders and a successfully developing company, dealing with all types of real estate in the city of Loutraki and its periphery, as well as all of Corinthia for more than 15 years.

The director and founder of the agency is Sideris Plyachikidis, who in turn is also the president of the unity of realtors of Corinthia, understands how important it is for the client. professionalism, reliability, honesty and integrity in resolving and implementing their issues and tasks, makes every effort to to justify the trust of our clients.

We value each of our clients!

Trust and honesty are not only the result of successful cooperation, but also the opportunity to provide clients with the most complete information of interest and help them solve the problem and realize their dreams in the fastest possible time!

It is not surprising that many clients become our friends. As a rule, about 70% of new clients come through recommendations. This is how an impeccable reputation is formed, which is very important to us. We provide all clients with an individual approach and a comfortable atmosphere and also do not forget about that we are not just looking for the right real estate option, but helping to solve the problem.