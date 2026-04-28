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Sideris Real Estate

Greece, Peloponnese Region
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Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
Company's year of foundation
2007
On the platform
On the platform
2 years 3 months
Languages
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Website
Website
www.realestatesideris.gr/
About the agency

Real estate agency "SIDERIS" is rightfully considered one of the leaders and a successfully developing company,  dealing with all types of real estate in  the city of Loutraki and its periphery,  as well as all of Corinthia for more than 15 years.

The director and founder of the agency is Sideris Plyachikidis, who in turn is also the president of the unity of realtors of Corinthia, understands how important it is for the client. professionalism, reliability, honesty and integrity in resolving and implementing their issues  and tasks, makes every effort to  to justify the trust of our clients. 

We value each of our clients! 

Trust and honesty are not only the result of successful cooperation, but also the opportunity to provide clients with the most complete information of interest and help them solve the problem and realize their dreams in the fastest possible time! 

It is not surprising that many clients become our friends. As a rule, about 70% of new clients come through recommendations.  This is how an impeccable reputation is formed, which is very important to us. We provide all clients with an individual approach and a comfortable atmosphere and also do not forget about  that we are not just looking for the right real estate option, but helping to solve the problem. 

Services

Real estate for sale

Real estate for rent

Real estate valuation

Real Estate Management

Repair of real estate

Our agents in Greece
Irina Vackileva
Irina Vackileva
156 properties
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