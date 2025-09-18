  1. Realting.com
Gemahmutlar

Turkey, Alanya
;
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
2010
On the platform
3 years 2 months
Languages
Русский
Website
www.gemahmutlar.com/
About the agency

We are trusted by thousands of people.

-Free registration. No hidden commission
We will guide you by the hand through the entire transaction from start to finish, where there is no place for difficulties, mistakes and losses.

-Free evaluation. Market value
You can easily evaluate the benefits, calculate the investment profit and all the prospects from your acquisition.

-Offices all over the world
Money transfers for the purchase of real estate without restrictions. You will get the most profitable and safe options.

Services

Exchange of an apartment in Moscow for a villa in Turkey.

Money transfers without borders.

Opening an account in Turkey.

Opening a business in Turkey.

Travel in Turkey.

Sports events in Turkey.

Transfers and more.

Our agents in Turkey
Irina Axenova
Irina Axenova
Leave a request
Leave a request
Leave a request
Leave a request
Leave a request
