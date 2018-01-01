  1. Realting.com
  2. Agencies
  3. Property of Georgia

Property of Georgia

Georgia, Georgia, Tbilisi, Isni district, Beri Gabriel Salosi avenue vi alley, n11, apartment n55
Share using:
QR
Property of Georgia
Write to us
Write to us
Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
Company's year of foundation
2018
Languages
Languages
English, Русский
Website
Website
property-georgia.com
Company description

PROPERTY OF GEORGIA

Makes the purchase and sale of real estate as profitable as possible, while maintaining the highest level of service. Provide accurate and up-to-date information, qualified analysis and reasonable real estate advice. Constantly explores new ideas and technologies to make the sale and purchase of real estate faster, cheaper and easier.

If you need to sell, buy or rent a house, and you want to do it as safely and profitable as possible, use the professional help – contact our real estate agency that will provide you with qualified intermediary services

OUR MISSION

Being a leading real estate and homeowner service company is always superior to our customers' expectations. To have satisfied customers and be famous in the real estate community, thanks to our excellence and honesty. To help buyers and sellers make better decisions in the field of real estate by providing relevant knowledge, cooperation, professionalism and unforgettable experience.

Batumi Office: 

Cobuleti Office: 

Tbilisi Office: 

We are always happy to cooperate, on all issues and suggestions, write to our mail!

Our agents in Georgia
alyakadi08@gmail.com
alyakadi08@gmail.com
Agencies nearby
Luxe Real Estate
93 properties

"Luxe Real Estate" professionally provides real estate services to individuals and legal entities in the main market segments: buying and selling apartments in new buildings and on the secondary market, buying and selling suburban real estate, buying and selling commercial properties, renting apartments, renting houses and cottages, renting commercial properties, real estate management and investment activities.

With our help, you will be able to purchase housing in the elite segment. Our agency has a huge number of offers both for sale and for rent, as well as a large number of country houses, cottages, offices, etc. Our brokers and lawyers will help you in selecting the best option for you and will execute the transaction as efficiently and quickly as possible!

ELT Building
1 property

Elt Building is a developer and construction company which has started a considerable activity in Adjara, particularly in Batumi since 2017.

The company’s start-up was a multifunctional apartment complex Sunrise in the new Boulevard, on the first line of the Black Sea coastline with well-developed surrounding amenities and a number of advantages.

Elt Building is an affiliated company of the financial organization Elt company existing for 15 years since the business-environment has not been created in the country. The company’s main occupation is a pawn shop chain which is successfully handled by more than 150 colleagues in 22 service centers.

The construction company Elt Building is building materials of high quality, innovative technologies, modern and comfortable design, responsibility, reliability, correct management and well-trained staff.

The company already has business relationships with reliable partners in Ukraine, Russia, Qazaqstan, Israel, Spain, Iran, Turkey, Azerbaijan and Armenia. 

Our man goal is creating a modern, comfortable, healthy and safe environment in the current and other next projects.

Tbilhouse
1 property

Our company Tbilhouse has been on the market since 2015, and since 1998 it has been operating under a different name. Our profile Buy-Sell-Rent. any real estate.

Prestige Georgia LLC
50 properties
Mardi Holding
2 properties
LTD «Mardi House» is a construction company in Batumi, which is becoming more successful and popular each year. On the construction and development market, the company occupies a separate niche, being held in esteem by both customers and competitors. It mainly focuses on the construction of residential complexes and hotel-type houses. «Mardi House» is a subsidiary of LTD «Mardi Holding», which has been operating successfully in various areas (tobacco production, international air transportation, food production, and much more) for 24 years. Mardi Holding is also well-known outside Georgia: the company has business partners in Belgium, Belarus, Russia, Lithuania, Ukraine, Turkey, and the Netherlands.
Realting.com
Go