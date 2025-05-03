  1. Realting.com
KIKO for Investment and Real Estate

Egypt, Hurghada
Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
Company's year of foundation
2008
On the platform
On the platform
1 year 1 month
Languages
Languages
English, Русский
Website
Website
onlinehurghada.com/en/catalog/
About the agency

Real estate on the Red Sea coast with an yield of up to 40+%!

KIKO REAL ESTATE is your reliable partner. 16 years in the real estate market of Hurghada and the Red Sea province! 3,000+ successful deals! We only work with trusted developers. Partner companies undergo a thorough inspection of project documentation for each construction object. Also in our database there are always many offers on the secondary market - furnished apartments, ready-made apartments from the Developer. There are options where payment is possible in Russian rubles.

We will help you make the right choice and take care of all legal issues.

Welcome to KIKO for Investment and Real Estate!

Services

Sale of apartments from the Developers with no interest in installments and with a minimum initial payment for the signing of the Contract of sale both ready-made and under construction. Sale of apartments in the secondary market (resale)
Legal support at all stages of the transaction.
Services for the design and furnishing of apartments.

Property management (lease)

Working time
Open now
Currently in the company: 14:13
(UTC+3:00, Africa/Cairo)
Monday
10:00 - 20:00
Tuesday
10:00 - 20:00
Wednesday
10:00 - 20:00
Thursday
10:00 - 20:00
Friday
10:00 - 20:00
Saturday
10:00 - 20:00
Sunday
10:00 - 20:00
Our agents in Egypt
Sergei Pichuzhkin
Sergei Pichuzhkin
111 properties
