KIKO for Investment and Real Estate

Real estate on the Red Sea coast with an yield of up to 40+%!

KIKO REAL ESTATE is your reliable partner. 16 years in the real estate market of Hurghada and the Red Sea province! 3,000+ successful deals! We only work with trusted developers. Partner companies undergo a thorough inspection of project documentation for each construction object. Also in our database there are always many offers on the secondary market - furnished apartments, ready-made apartments from the Developer. There are options where payment is possible in Russian rubles.

We will help you make the right choice and take care of all legal issues.

