We work with objects of different specifics and pricing policies. We offer objects from the finished catalog on our website, and also select objects according to an individual request according to the wishes of the client. We specialize in the sale of apartments, villas, land. We help to get comfortable and settle in a new place of residence.
Our company is a team of energetic and responsible people. We are well versed in legal issues at every stage of the transaction, having accumulated invaluable experience for more than 12 years.
We know everything about the industry: for example, how the documentation of objects is checked, which will better solve the investor’s task, help to obtain Turkish citizenship, as well as a residence permit to all buyers. We work with state programs of immigration, investment, help business with legal support, we know the nuances of laws in the jurisdiction of the Republic of Turkey.
Services of Inest Homes
İNEST HOMES is an international company that accompanies clients at all stages of buying, investing and moving to Turkey.
Our services:
Selection of real estate for life, recreation, investment and citizenship.
Formation of an investment portfolio taking into account the budget, goals, profitability and strategy of the investor.
Exclusive properties and closed sales not available in open advertising.
Verification of the seller and the property: legal verification of documents, risk analysis, verification of restrictions, encumbrances and the history of the object.
Full legal support of the transaction by professional lawyers with many years of experience.
Free oral legal advice on the purchase of real estate, residence permit, citizenship, inheritance, taxation and business.
Support for obtaining a residence permit and Turkish citizenship.
Evaluation of the investment attractiveness of objects and forecasting the potential for value growth.
Sale and resale of real estate, assistance in exiting investments with maximum benefit.
Post-sales service: connection of utilities, registration of insurance, assistance with furniture, repair, real estate management and rent.
Registration of companies and establishment of business in Turkey, legal support of business activities.
Adaptation after moving: assistance in opening bank accounts, processing documents, selecting schools, medical institutions and solving household issues.
Investment consultations on various regions of Turkey, taking into account the current market situation and development prospects.
Work with facilities in different regions of Turkey, as well as in other countries in demand for international investors.
Professional team of specialists: experienced sales managers, lawyers, lawyers, appraisers, financial consultants and specialists in customer support.
We do not just sell real estate – we create safe investment solutions, accompanying the client from the first appeal to the full realization of his goals.