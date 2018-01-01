INEST HOMES

Company description

We work with objects of different specifics and pricing policies. We offer objects from the finished catalog on our website, and also select objects according to an individual request according to the wishes of the client. We specialize in the sale of apartments, villas, land. We help to get comfortable and settle in a new place of residence.

Our company is a team of energetic and responsible people. We are well versed in legal issues at every stage of the transaction, having accumulated invaluable experience for more than 12 years.

We know everything about the industry: for example, how the documentation of objects is checked, which will better solve the investor’s task, help to obtain Turkish citizenship, as well as a residence permit to all buyers. We work with state programs of immigration, investment, help business with legal support, we know the nuances of laws in the jurisdiction of the Republic of Turkey.