  1. Realting.com
  2. Agencies
  3. INEST HOMES

INEST HOMES

Liman Mah. Atatürk Blv. No 283/5 Konyaaltı ANTALYA
;
INEST HOMES
Write to us
Write to us
Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
Company's year of foundation
2021
Languages
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, Türkçe
Website
Website
inesthomes.org
Company description

We work with objects of different specifics and pricing policies. We offer objects from the finished catalog on our website, and also select objects according to an individual request according to the wishes of the client. We specialize in the sale of apartments, villas, land. We help to get comfortable and settle in a new place of residence.

Our company is a team of energetic and responsible people. We are well versed in legal issues at every stage of the transaction, having accumulated invaluable experience for more than 12 years.

We know everything about the industry: for example, how the documentation of objects is checked, which will better solve the investor’s task, help to obtain Turkish citizenship, as well as a residence permit to all buyers. We work with state programs of immigration, investment, help business with legal support, we know the nuances of laws in the jurisdiction of the Republic of Turkey.

Apartments
See all 17 properties
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Belek, Turkey
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Belek
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 2/3
Sale of apartments in a luxurious complex in the prestigious region of Antalya, in the city …
€ 185,000
4 room apartment in Belek, Turkey
4 room apartment
Belek
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Floor 2/3
For sale apartment located in a beautiful residential complex of resort Belek. Belek is dist…
€ 240,000
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Antalya, Turkey
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Antalya
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 2/5
For sale apartment with a wonderful location in one of the youngest, fastest growing and pre…
€ 160,000
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Mediterranean Region, Turkey
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Mediterranean Region
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 3/5
Cozy apartment for sale in the picturesque area of Liman, Antalya. The layout of the apartme…
€ 170,000
Houses
See all 8 properties
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Antalya, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Antalya
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
We present to you a new investment project for citizenship in the Doshemealt. Doshamalti — i…
€ 738,000
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Fethiye, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Fethiye
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
The villa under construction, located 30 minutes from the center of Fethiye, 25 minutes from…
€ 220,000
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Belek, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Belek
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
We have an amazing offer for you — villas in a prestigious complex in the area of Belek, Ant…
€ 356,000
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Kalkan, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Kalkan
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 2
Imagine a chic villa with a full panorama of the sea. This villa has breathtaking views of t…
€ 1,020,000
Agencies nearby
Extra Property
5 properties

We are a real estate consultancy in Turkey offering quintessential investment and property management services to Turkish and foreign investors. With a deep understanding of the interplays between capital appreciation, asset valuation, and the ever changing market trends, we provide bulletproof investment strategies coupled with factual insights into the Turkish real estate industry. 

When it comes to buying, selling or managing assets, we are not confined by traditional investment boundaries and are constantly seeking innovative solutions to serve our clients. We have an attractive portfolio of 300+ residential and commercial property listings, enabling buyers to navigate through an array of projects planned by leading builders and developers across Turkey.

PROinvestWORLD
129 properties

Our company has been involved in real estate since 2014. We have successfully established ourselves in the Russian and international market. We offer our clients to buy real estate in Turkey to generate income in Euros and diversify their Investment portfolio. We have a comprehensive approach to solving customers' issues, from identifying needs to their satisfaction.

 

Well Homes Gayrimenkul
21 property

We welcome you to the real estate website. Well Homes Gayrimenkul Agency Done to offer you a wide range of professional services in the field of real estate sales in. Mersin ( Turkey ), optimal prices and a large selection of objects in the primary and secondary markets – from luxury real estate to economy class apartments. We understand your goals and quickly select objects with a decent level of comfort and increase in investment.

 

The basic principle of our work – always act in the interests of the client. Our professionalism and experience, combined with Turkish hospitality, allow our customers to feel comfortable from the first minutes of treatment and further, at all stages of buying real estate and adaptation in Turkey. Turning to Well Homes Gayrimenkul specialists, you can be sure that you will be offered the best service, respect and care, and, of course, real estate that is optimally suited for your request

TREM GLOBAL
698 properties

Welcome to TREM GLOBAL

Easy real estate investment.

We are more than a real estate company. Trem Global offers end-to-end solutions that combine overseas real estate investment, immigration and legal counseling services regarding citizenship.

Our team provides comprehensive consulting services to leading investors, family businesses, banks, investment companies, businesses, and private customers worldwide.

Share your expectations with us Let us offer you customized and personalized solutions. You can schedule a free first consultation call now.
Info Gayrimenkul
Realting.com
Go