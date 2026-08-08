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INEST HOMES

Turkey, Konyaalti
;
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Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
Company's year of foundation
2021
On the platform
On the platform
2 years 11 months
Languages
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, Türkçe
Website
Website
inesthomes.org
Working time
Closed now
About the agency

We work with objects of different specifics and pricing policies. We offer objects from the finished catalog on our website, and also select objects according to an individual request according to the wishes of the client. We specialize in the sale of apartments, villas, land. We help to get comfortable and settle in a new place of residence.

Our company is a team of energetic and responsible people. We are well versed in legal issues at every stage of the transaction, having accumulated invaluable experience for more than 12 years.

We know everything about the industry: for example, how the documentation of objects is checked, which will better solve the investor’s task, help to obtain Turkish citizenship, as well as a residence permit to all buyers. We work with state programs of immigration, investment, help business with legal support, we know the nuances of laws in the jurisdiction of the Republic of Turkey.

Services

Services of Inest Homes

İNEST HOMES is an international company that accompanies clients at all stages of buying, investing and moving to Turkey.

Our services:

  • Selection of real estate for life, recreation, investment and citizenship.

  • Formation of an investment portfolio taking into account the budget, goals, profitability and strategy of the investor.

  • Exclusive properties and closed sales not available in open advertising.

  • Verification of the seller and the property: legal verification of documents, risk analysis, verification of restrictions, encumbrances and the history of the object.

  • Full legal support of the transaction by professional lawyers with many years of experience.

  • Free oral legal advice on the purchase of real estate, residence permit, citizenship, inheritance, taxation and business.

  • Support for obtaining a residence permit and Turkish citizenship.

  • Evaluation of the investment attractiveness of objects and forecasting the potential for value growth.

  • Sale and resale of real estate, assistance in exiting investments with maximum benefit.

  • Post-sales service: connection of utilities, registration of insurance, assistance with furniture, repair, real estate management and rent.

  • Registration of companies and establishment of business in Turkey, legal support of business activities.

  • Adaptation after moving: assistance in opening bank accounts, processing documents, selecting schools, medical institutions and solving household issues.

  • Investment consultations on various regions of Turkey, taking into account the current market situation and development prospects.

  • Work with facilities in different regions of Turkey, as well as in other countries in demand for international investors.

  • Professional team of specialists: experienced sales managers, lawyers, lawyers, appraisers, financial consultants and specialists in customer support.

We do not just sell real estate – we create safe investment solutions, accompanying the client from the first appeal to the full realization of his goals.

Immigration programs
See all 1 program
Second citizenship in Turkey
Second citizenship
Turkey Turkey
Second citizenship in Turkey
Process duration: from 7 months
from
$420,000
Chief Offer:Invest from $400,000 in Turkish real estate, get citizenship for the whole family, and retain an asset that can be sold after a mandatory three-year tenure.The minimum value of the property is $400,000, and the limit on sale is set for three years. This is confirmed by the official investment portal of Turkey.Programme emphasiscitizenship of the applicant, spouse and minor children;the property remains the property of the investor;Ability to receive rental income;sale of the property
Immigration consultant
INEST HOMES
Our agents in Turkey
Inna Danilova
Inna Danilova
41 property
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