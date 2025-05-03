  1. Realting.com
  2. Agencies
  3. Global Estate

Global Estate

Turkey, Alanya
;
Leave a request
Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
On the platform
On the platform
2 years 10 months
Languages
Languages
Русский
We are on social networks
About the agency

Real estate on the Mediterranean coast.  Turkey, Alanya.

For sale and long term rental.

Our agents in Turkey
Andrey Romanenko
Andrey Romanenko
Agencies nearby
Pasha Group
Turkey, Marmara Region
Company's year of foundation 2019
Residential property 7
Our company, Pasha group, has been operating in the real estate market since the beginning of 2018. We cooperate with reliable construction companies and provide all the necessary advice to our customers. If you plan to live in Turkey or want to invest in the promising and fast-growing Turk…
Leave a request
Vesta esteyt
Turkey, Camyuva
Residential property 5
Vesta Real Estate has been working in the real estate market for 10 years. Is it a lot or a little? Optimal! We are young and full of strength. At the same time, we have solid experience in the field of real estate and are ready to provide recommendations. Our principles remain unchanged f…
Leave a request
Info Gayrimenkul
Turkey, Marmara Region
Company's year of foundation 1999
Leave a request
Kultu Elmak Gayrimenrul
Turkey, Aegean Region
Residential property 2
Leave a request
TREM GLOBAL
Turkey, Marmara Region
Residential property 3421
Welcome to TREM GLOBAL Easy real estate investment. We are more than a real estate company. Trem Global offers end-to-end solutions that combine overseas real estate investment, immigration and legal counseling services regarding citizenship. Our team provides comprehensive consulti…
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go