Turkey, Turkey Marmara Region
EOS Turkey Property
Real estate agency
English, Русский
eosturkeyproperty.com
Company description

EOS TURKEY PROPERTY’s first principle is professionalism & full service. Our service starts from first second that the investor contact and will keep continously. In our history there have been over +$300M transactions in Turkey real estate market with the overseas investors from different countries like Iran, Iraq, UAE, Qatar, Pakistan, India, Afghanistan, China, UK, USA, Russia, Ukraine, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Egypt, Libya, Tunusia, Nigeria, South Africa etc.

80% of our portfolio comes from referance customer that shows how we run long term healthy relations with our portfolio. As a team, we are dedicated and fully concantrated sales professionals and ready to provide all requirements about investment and immigration services.

 

Services

Buying, selling, investing, property management, assisting on banking services, tax ID, interior design, immigration and all after sales operation we are ready to assist you 24/7

New buildings
Residential complex Kartal Seaview Family Homes
Kartal, Turkey
from
€268,000
  An affordable seaview project has good finishing, architecture, view, environment, society and else. In the neighborhood, many shopping malls, marina&marina mall, easy access to corniche line, different metro lines, airport, multinational companies and industrial zones. Still have reasonable unit prices and able to have solid capital increase in near future.
Residential complex MASLAK FAMILY FLATS
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€1,15M
  An govermental guarantee and family concept project in the new downtown of Istanbul provides to you easy access to business centers, landmarks, forest and entertaintment halls. A few steps far from Vadistanbul Shopping Mall, metro, Maslak Business Center, Galatasaray Stadium.
Residential complex Marina Compound in West Istanbul
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€225,000
The biggest compound of the city has been raising along West Istanbul Marina. The Biggest compound of the city with 5.000+ different type of units from 1+1 to mention houses. A unique life concept with private marina, seabus pier, marina restaurants and entertaintment hall, 1st class facilities, unique and priceless seaview and shopping mall. Actually its more than a project its a town with itself.
Residential complex Beykoz Blue Residences
Goerele Mahallesi, Turkey
from
€1,42M
This project offers to you countryside feeling  and residence comfort meanwhile. Totally ready to move and first class finishing you can observe in each steps. Next to the largest and most prestigous villa compound of Istanbul. This project is suits to you if you would like meanwhile green&blue; desire a wealthy environment; neighbor to international schools etc.  
Residential complex Vadistanbul New Phase
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€926,000
Completion date: 2023
Our agents in Turkey
Gemahmutlar

HECHENES PROPERTY INVESTMENT
Residential property 2
Extra Property
New buildings 3 Residential property 5

We are a real estate consultancy in Turkey offering quintessential investment and property management services to Turkish and foreign investors. With a deep understanding of the interplays between capital appreciation, asset valuation, and the ever changing market trends, we provide bulletproof investment strategies coupled with factual insights into the Turkish real estate industry. 

When it comes to buying, selling or managing assets, we are not confined by traditional investment boundaries and are constantly seeking innovative solutions to serve our clients. We have an attractive portfolio of 300+ residential and commercial property listings, enabling buyers to navigate through an array of projects planned by leading builders and developers across Turkey.

Park estate
Residential property 355 Сommercial property 1
PARK ESTATE Agency is a part of the KOSTA GROUP companies that has been working in the real estate market in Turkey for more than 5 years being one of the leading agencies in Mahmutlar. Our specialists are a team of professionals who are always ready to provide advice on renting, selling, or purchasing real estate. All our work and each service, in particular, is carried out in strict compliance with moral and ethical norms and rules, and the legislation of Turkey. Buying an apartment or villa abroad is a very serious step. We always put ourselves in the shoes of our client who contacts us and provide our services with the highest quality. There are several reasons why customers turn to PАRK ЕSTATE: — Our experts are highly qualified and have extensive experience in real estate transactions; — We provide our clients with a wide choice of real estate objects; — We guarantee the comprehensiveness and accuracy of information about each object posted on our website or selected for you individually. — We help clients purchase property at a favorable price from the developer; — Our partnership with sellers and landlords of properties is a guarantee of the best discount for buyers and tenants. — We take an individual approach to each client and support each transaction at all stages. In addition to real estate services (we fall into the information on services), the KOSTA GROUP provides services in the following areas: • Home Service I, • Home Service II.
Mehal Group
New buildings 6 Residential property 17

Mehal group With almost 20 years of experience, we continue to serve our esteemed customers,

We support and serve you when buying an apartment, applying for a residence permit, applying for citizenship or opening a bank account.

Together with you, we choose the best of the apartments for you, We help you apply for a residence permit. We help you with citizenship procedures,

We are actively working in the areas of Istanbul, Esenyurt and Beilikyuzu, and partially help you find apartments in Buyukchekmedzhe, Bakhchehir and Avjylar, and even in other parts of Istanbul.

